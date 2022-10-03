Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC San Diego First Quarter of 2022 Commander’s Cup Award [Image 3 of 3]

    NMRTC San Diego First Quarter of 2022 Commander’s Cup Award

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    220310-N-XZ205-1013
    SAN DIEGO (March 10, 2022) A group photo of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s command triad and NMRTC San Diego’s Regional Medical Boards team during a Commander’s Cup for the first quarter of 2022 award ceremony at the hospital March 10. NMRTC San Diego’s Regional Medical Boards team was awarded the Commander’s Cup for exhibiting outstanding performance and excellent customer service. NMRTC San Diego’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 15:34
    Photo ID: 7087287
    VIRIN: 220310-N-XZ205-1013
    Resolution: 4676x2922
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC San Diego First Quarter of 2022 Commander’s Cup Award [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Mariterese Merrique, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMCSD
    Commander’s Cup
    Award
    Recognition
    NMRTC San Diego

