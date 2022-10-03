NMRTC San Diego First Quarter of 2022 Commander’s Cup Award

220310-N-XZ205-1003

SAN DIEGO (March 10, 2022) Ray Rivera, the Integrated Disability Evaluation System’s (IDES) supervisor (right), accepts the Commander’s Cup award for the first quarter of 2022 from Capt. Kim Davis, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s commanding officer (left), on behalf of NMRTC San Diego’s Regional Medical Boards team during a ceremony at the hospital March 10. NMRTC San Diego’s Regional Medical Boards team was awarded the Commander’s Cup for exhibiting outstanding performance and excellent customer service. NMRTC San Diego’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique)

