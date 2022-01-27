Graphic created for Black History Month social media campaign at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022. The month of February was chosen to celebrate Black History Month in honor of President Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

Date Taken: 01.27.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US