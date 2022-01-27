Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month [Image 2 of 2]

    Black History Month

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Graphic created for Black History Month social media campaign at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022. The month of February was chosen to celebrate Black History Month in honor of President Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

