Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, commander, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point, reiterated how this year’s theme resonated with her as a Navy Medical Corps officer at the Women’s History Month Observance, March 4. Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) joins the Navy in celebrating Women’s History Month throughout the month of March. The theme for 2022 is “Providing Healing, Promoting Hope.” A tribute to the ceaseless work of caregivers and frontline workers during this ongoing pandemic and also a recognition of the thousands of ways that women of all cultures have provided both healing and hope throughout history. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jason Rodman/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 13:58 Photo ID: 7087072 VIRIN: 220304-N-PD810-2852 Resolution: 1050x750 Size: 117.06 KB Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NETWARCOM Celebrates Women's History Month 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by Jason Rodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.