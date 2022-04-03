Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETWARCOM Celebrates Women's History Month 2022 [Image 3 of 5]

    NETWARCOM Celebrates Women's History Month 2022

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Jason Rodman 

    Naval Information Forces

    Master Chief Petty Officer Information System Technician Gene Crozier, senior enlisted leader of Naval Network Warfare Command (NAVNETWARCOM) gives remarks highlighting the impact women have had in his Naval career at the Women’s History Month Observance, March 4. Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) joins the Navy in celebrating Women’s History Month throughout the month of March. The theme for 2022 is “Providing Healing, Promoting Hope.” A tribute to the ceaseless work of caregivers and frontline workers during this ongoing pandemic and also a recognition of the thousands of ways that women of all cultures have provided both healing and hope throughout history. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jason Rodman/Released)

    This work, NETWARCOM Celebrates Women's History Month 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by Jason Rodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Network Warfare Command Celebrates Women&rsquo;s History Month 2022

    Women’s History Month
    Naval Information Forces
    NAVIFOR

