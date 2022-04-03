NETWARCOM Celebrates Women's History Month 2022

Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander of Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) opens the Women’s History Month Observance event with remarks on the contributions of women in Information Warfare (IW), March 4. NAVIFOR joins the Navy in celebrating Women’s History Month throughout the month of March. The theme for 2022 is “Providing Healing, Promoting Hope.” A tribute to the ceaseless work of caregivers and frontline workers during this ongoing pandemic and also a recognition of the thousands of ways that women of all cultures have provided both healing and hope throughout history. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jason Rodman/Released)

