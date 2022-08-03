HSC 28 Conducts Flight Ops on USS Billings

220308-N-GF955-1151

CARIBBEAN SEA - (March 8, 2022) -- Mineman Seaman Apprentice Aizik Ramirez, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), removes chocks and chains from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Shadow Det” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 7, during flight operations, March 8, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 Location: CARIBBEAN SEA