    HSC 28 Conducts Flight Ops on USS Billings [Image 3 of 4]

    HSC 28 Conducts Flight Ops on USS Billings

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Lau 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220308-N-GF955-1151
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (March 8, 2022) -- Mineman Seaman Apprentice Aizik Ramirez, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), removes chocks and chains from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Shadow Det” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 7, during flight operations, March 8, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 14:00
    Photo ID: 7087052
    VIRIN: 220308-N-GF955-1151
    Resolution: 6426x4284
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC 28 Conducts Flight Ops on USS Billings [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight OPS
    USNAVSO
    US Fourth Fleet
    USS Billings (LCS 15)
    LCS 15
    HSC 28 Det 7

