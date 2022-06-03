Senior Master Sgt. Nicole Stovall is highlighted during Women's History Month

Senior Master Sgt. Nicole Stovall, 138th Civil Engineer Squadron, operations engineering superintendent, is highlighted in honor of Women's History Month, March 06, 2022, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma. “From Harriet Tubman to General Jacqueline Van Ovost, I’m proud to stand with other sisters-in-arms as a representative of all women who serve,” said Stovall. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Allen Tyler) (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by A1C Allen Tyler/Released)

