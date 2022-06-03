Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior Master Sgt. Nicole Stovall is highlighted during Women's History Month

    Senior Master Sgt. Nicole Stovall is highlighted during Women's History Month

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Allen Tyler 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Nicole Stovall, 138th Civil Engineer Squadron, operations engineering superintendent, is highlighted in honor of Women's History Month, March 06, 2022, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma. “From Harriet Tubman to General Jacqueline Van Ovost, I’m proud to stand with other sisters-in-arms as a representative of all women who serve,” said Stovall. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Allen Tyler) (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by A1C Allen Tyler/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 11:04
    Photo ID: 7086746
    VIRIN: 220306-Z-YQ313-1001
    Resolution: 3438x2456
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Master Sgt. Nicole Stovall is highlighted during Women's History Month, by A1C Allen Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women's history month
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Oklahoma Air National Guard
    138th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT