Women of Whiteman pose in front of a B-2 Spirit at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Mar 2, 2022. They gathered for the photo in celebration of Women's History Month.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 10:19
|Photo ID:
|7086682
|VIRIN:
|220303-F-MZ237-1009
|Resolution:
|7898x5144
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Women of Whiteman pose in front of a B-2 Spirit, celebrating Women's History Month, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT