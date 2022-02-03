Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women of Whiteman pose in front of a B-2 Spirit, celebrating Women's History Month

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Women of Whiteman pose in front of a B-2 Spirit at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Mar 2, 2022. They gathered for the photo in celebration of Women's History Month.

    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 10:19
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women of Whiteman pose in front of a B-2 Spirit, celebrating Women's History Month, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women's History Month
    International Women's Day
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Team Whiteman

