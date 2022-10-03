Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviation Ordananceman 2nd Class Jennifer Jordan received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal [Image 5 of 6]

    Aviation Ordananceman 2nd Class Jennifer Jordan received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

    CHARLESTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alec Kramer 

    USS Constitution

    BOSTON (March 10, 2022) Aviation Ordananceman 2nd Class Jennifer Jordan, assigned to USS Constitution, received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Cmdr. B.J. Farrell. USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alec Karmer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 10:21
    Photo ID: 7086678
    VIRIN: 220310-N-CI012-0011
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: CHARLESTOWN, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Ordananceman 2nd Class Jennifer Jordan received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Culinary Specialist 1st Class Rose Fennell received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal
    Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jaguar Alexander received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal
    Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Ryan Byrne received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal
    Mass Communication 2nd Class Grant Grady received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal
    Aviation Ordananceman 2nd Class Jennifer Jordan received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal
    Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jason Santamaria received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Constitution
    sailing
    Old Ironsides
    square rig

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT