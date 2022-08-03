USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations with JSDGF

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 8, 2022) Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) Micah Callwood, from St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), directs a CH-47J Chinook helicopter from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force to land on the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

