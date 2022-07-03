Floating to Fuji

A U.S. Reconnaissance Marines with Maritime Reconnaissance Force (MRF), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, recovers their parachute after touching down at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, March 7, 2022. Reconnaissance Marines practice a multitude of infiltration operations to access any area of operation around the globe. Maritime Defense Exercise Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade is a bilateral exercise meant to increase interoperability and strengthen ties between U.S. and Japanese forces for the defense of Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher W. England)

