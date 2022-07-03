Floating to Fuji

A U.S. Reconnaissance Marine with navigates their way to a drop zone at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, March 7, 2022. Reconnaissance Marines practice a multitude of infiltration operations to a Maritime Reconnaissance Force (MRF), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, access any area of operation around the globe. Maritime Defense Exercise Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade is a bilateral exercise meant to increase interoperability and strengthen ties between U.S. and Japanese forces for the defense of Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher W. England)

Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 Location: CAMP FUJI TRAINING CENTER, SHIZUOKA, JP