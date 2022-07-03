A U.S. Reconnaissance Marine with navigates their way to a drop zone at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, March 7, 2022. Reconnaissance Marines practice a multitude of infiltration operations to a Maritime Reconnaissance Force (MRF), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, access any area of operation around the globe. Maritime Defense Exercise Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade is a bilateral exercise meant to increase interoperability and strengthen ties between U.S. and Japanese forces for the defense of Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher W. England)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 03:17
|Photo ID:
|7085834
|VIRIN:
|220307-M-UF994-1016
|Resolution:
|5120x2880
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI TRAINING CENTER, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Floating to Fuji [Image 21 of 21], by LCpl Christopher England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT