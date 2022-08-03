Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Floating to Fuji [Image 3 of 21]

    Floating to Fuji

    CAMP FUJI TRAINING CENTER, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher England 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    The sun sets on a successful day of parachute ops at a drop zone at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, March 7, 2022. Reconnaissance Marines of the Maritime Reconnaissance Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, practice a multitude of infiltration operations to access any area of operation around the globe. Maritime Defense Exercise Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade is a bilateral exercise meant to increase interoperability and strengthen ties between U.S. and Japanese forces for the defense of Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher W. England)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 02:57
    Photo ID: 7085822
    VIRIN: 220307-M-UF994-1003
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: CAMP FUJI TRAINING CENTER, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Floating to Fuji [Image 21 of 21], by LCpl Christopher England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Floating to Fuji
    Floating to Fuji
    Floating to Fuji
    Floating to Fuji
    Floating to Fuji
    Floating to Fuji
    Floating to Fuji
    Floating to Fuji
    Floating to Fuji
    Floating to Fuji
    Floating to Fuji
    Floating to Fuji
    Floating to Fuji
    Floating to Fuji
    Floating to Fuji
    Floating to Fuji
    Floating to Fuji
    Floating to Fuji
    Floating to Fuji
    Floating to Fuji
    Floating to Fuji

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parachute
    ARF
    MRF
    31stMEU
    MDX ARDB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT