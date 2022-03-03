Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River

Lt. Col. Josh Ketterer, a pilot in the Kentucky Air National Guard, discusses the lineup of military aircraft slated to perform in the 2022 Thunder Over Louisville air show during a press conference held in Louisville, Ky, March 3, 2022. The event will return to the banks of the Ohio River after a two-year absence and is expected to feature dozens of planes, including the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team and a brand-new C-130J Super Hercules from the Kentucky Air Guard. This year’s show celebrates the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

