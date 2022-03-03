Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River [Image 2 of 2]

    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Josh Ketterer, a pilot in the Kentucky Air National Guard, discusses the lineup of military aircraft slated to perform in the 2022 Thunder Over Louisville air show during a press conference held in Louisville, Ky, March 3, 2022. The event will return to the banks of the Ohio River after a two-year absence and is expected to feature dozens of planes, including the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team and a brand-new C-130J Super Hercules from the Kentucky Air Guard. This year’s show celebrates the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 22:53
    Photo ID: 7085630
    VIRIN: 220303-Z-VT419-1073
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River [Image 2 of 2], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River
    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Thunder Over Louisville

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT