Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River

Members of the Kentucky Derby Festival unveil a banner promoting the 2022 Thunder Over Louisville air show and fireworks display during a press conference held along the Ohio River in downtown Louisville, Ky., March 3, 2022. Thunder will return to the waterfront April 23 after a two-year absence and is expected to feature dozens of aircraft, including the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team and a brand-new C-130J Super Hercules from the Kentucky Air National Guard. This year’s event celebrates the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

