Members of the Kentucky Derby Festival unveil a banner promoting the 2022 Thunder Over Louisville air show and fireworks display during a press conference held along the Ohio River in downtown Louisville, Ky., March 3, 2022. Thunder will return to the waterfront April 23 after a two-year absence and is expected to feature dozens of aircraft, including the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team and a brand-new C-130J Super Hercules from the Kentucky Air National Guard. This year’s event celebrates the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 22:53
|Photo ID:
|7085629
|VIRIN:
|220303-Z-VT419-1042
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Thunder air show returns to banks of Ohio River with KYANG aircraft
