Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior enlisted Soldier inspires JROTC cadets

    Senior enlisted Soldier inspires JROTC cadets

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Terri Stover 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Rice, left, of the Security Assistance Command, and Grissom High JROTC instructor Jose Valentin, a retired colonel, greet cadets at the school’s JROTC military ball.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 21:22
    Photo ID: 7085582
    VIRIN: 220226-A-XG304-001
    Resolution: 1000x706
    Size: 264.75 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior enlisted Soldier inspires JROTC cadets, by Terri Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Senior enlisted Soldier inspires JROTC cadets

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    USASAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT