    Cobra Gold 2022 Connects Allies across Oceans [Image 4 of 5]

    Cobra Gold 2022 Connects Allies across Oceans

    RAYONG, THAILAND

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Capt. PHILIP REGINA 

    9th Mission Support Command

    Engineer partners with the U.S. Army Reserve, the Royal Thai Navy, and the Republic of Korea Navy stand together after building a new annex to the Ban Khao Ta-In School in the Rayong Province of the Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 28, 2022, as part of Cobra Gold 2022. CG 22 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by 1st Lt. Apisit Meejaiyen)

