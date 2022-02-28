Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold 2022 Connects Allies across Oceans

    Cobra Gold 2022 Connects Allies across Oceans

    RAYONG, THAILAND

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Capt. PHILIP REGINA 

    9th Mission Support Command

    A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier from the 871st Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 411th Engineer Battalion, 9th Mission Support Command, partners with engineers from the Royal Thai Navy and the Republic of Korea Navy to build a new annex to the Ban Khao Ta-In School in the Rayong Province of the Kingdom of Thailand as part of exercise CobraGold 2022. CobraGold2022 emphasizes coordination on civic action, such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief as we expand regional cooperation and collaboration. 9th Mission Support Command

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 20:16
    Photo ID: 7085564
    VIRIN: 220228-A-HF423-802
    Resolution: 960x1280
    Size: 462.91 KB
    Location: RAYONG, TH 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2022 Connects Allies across Oceans, by CPT PHILIP REGINA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cobra Gold 2022 Connects Allies across Oceans

    #CG22 #CobraGold #9thMSC #WearetheIX #PrideofthePacific

