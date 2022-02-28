Cobra Gold 2022 Connects Allies across Oceans

A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier from the 871st Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 411th Engineer Battalion, 9th Mission Support Command, partners with engineers from the Royal Thai Navy and the Republic of Korea Navy to build a new annex to the Ban Khao Ta-In School in the Rayong Province of the Kingdom of Thailand as part of exercise CobraGold 2022. CobraGold2022 emphasizes coordination on civic action, such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief as we expand regional cooperation and collaboration. 9th Mission Support Command

Date Taken: 02.28.2022
Location: RAYONG, TH