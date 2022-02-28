Cobra Gold 2022 Connects Allies across Oceans

1st. Lt. Apisit Meejaiyen, the officer-in-charge of the Ban Khao Ta-in School construction project, one of many joint efforts executed in support of Cobra Gold, was born and raised less than an hour away from the school. He is pictured here, 2nd row from the top, far right, with his fellow classmates from a school not unlike Ban Khao Ta-in School. Meejaiyen is now a platoon leader with the U.S. Army Reserve, contributing to the very community in which he was raised. CG 22 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

