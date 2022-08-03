Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden greets military then addresses veterans [Image 6 of 10]

    President Biden greets military then addresses veterans

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Julie Briden-Garcia 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    President Joe Biden greets Col. Matthew Groves, vice commander of the 136th Airlift Wing, Texas Air National Guard, along with other dignitaries during a recent stop over at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, on March 8, 2022. President of the United States Joe Biden arrived at NAS JRB Fort Worth during a visit to Fort Worth addressing veteran care. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Julie Briden-Garcia)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden greets military then addresses veterans [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Julie Briden-Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

