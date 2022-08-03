President Joe Biden greets Col. Matthew Groves, vice commander of the 136th Airlift Wing, Texas Air National Guard, along with other dignitaries during a recent stop over at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, on March 8, 2022. President of the United States Joe Biden arrived at NAS JRB Fort Worth during a visit to Fort Worth addressing veteran care. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Julie Briden-Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 18:15 Photo ID: 7085375 VIRIN: 220308-Z-BX770-0389 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 8.49 MB Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President Biden greets military then addresses veterans [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Julie Briden-Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.