Senior leadership from the Navy, Marines, 10th Air Force and 136th Airlift Wing await the President of the United States' departure from Air Force One during a recent stop over at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, on March 8, 2022. President of the United States Joe Biden arrived at NAS JRB Fort Worth during a visit to Fort Worth addressing veteran care. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Julie Briden-Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 18:15 Photo ID: 7085371 VIRIN: 220308-Z-BX770-0242 Resolution: 3932x2704 Size: 7.78 MB Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President Biden greets military then addresses veterans [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Julie Briden-Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.