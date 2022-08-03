President Biden greets military then addresses veterans

Senior leadership from the Navy, Marines, 10th Air Froce and 136th Airlift Wing pose with President Joe Biden and varoius US Senators after a short stop over at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, on March 8, 2022. President of the United States Joe Biden arrived NAS JRB Fort Worth during a visit to Fort Worth addressing veteran care. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Julie Briden-Garcia)
