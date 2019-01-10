Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg Tracking Station

    Vandenberg Tracking Station

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2019

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. JT Armstrong 

    Space Operations Command

    The Vandenberg Tracking Station is a remote tracking station, located near Santa Maria, Calif., operating within the Air Force Satellite Control Network (AFSCN). This collection of remote tracking stations allow space operations centers (SOCs) to communicate with their space assets.
    (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. JT Armstrong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2019
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 16:45
    Photo ID: 7085291
    VIRIN: 191001-F-CG053-2006
    Resolution: 2812x2009
    Size: 565.51 KB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Tracking Station, by TSgt JT Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    california
    spoc
    vts
    Vandenberg sfb

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT