The Vandenberg Tracking Station is a remote tracking station, located near Santa Maria, Calif., operating within the Air Force Satellite Control Network (AFSCN). This collection of remote tracking stations allow space operations centers (SOCs) to communicate with their space assets.
(U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. JT Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 16:45
|Photo ID:
|7085291
|VIRIN:
|191001-F-CG053-2006
|Resolution:
|2812x2009
|Size:
|565.51 KB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vandenberg Tracking Station, by TSgt JT Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT