Fuel breaks protect endangered plants in the Keamuku Maneuver Area

View from the East fence line of Pu'u Nohona o Hae. The fuel break prevented the fire from burning the pu'u. The weed control buffer for endangered plants is visible on the side of the pu'u. (Natural Resources Program)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 16:42
|Photo ID:
|7085290
|VIRIN:
|220302-A-WK601-993
|Resolution:
|1200x900
|Size:
|339.74 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
