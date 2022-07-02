Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fuel breaks protect endangered plants in the Keamuku Maneuver Area

    Fuel breaks protect endangered plants in the Keamuku Maneuver Area

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    View from the East fence line of Pu'u Nohona o Hae. The fuel break prevented the fire from burning the pu'u. The weed control buffer for endangered plants is visible on the side of the pu'u. (Natural Resources Program)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 16:42
    Photo ID: 7085290
    VIRIN: 220302-A-WK601-993
    Resolution: 1200x900
    Size: 339.74 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuel breaks protect endangered plants in the Keamuku Maneuver Area, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pta usaghawaii

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT