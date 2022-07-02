View from the East fence line of Pu'u Nohona o Hae. The fuel break prevented the fire from burning the pu'u. The weed control buffer for endangered plants is visible on the side of the pu'u. (Natural Resources Program)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 16:42 Photo ID: 7085290 VIRIN: 220302-A-WK601-993 Resolution: 1200x900 Size: 339.74 KB Location: HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fuel breaks protect endangered plants in the Keamuku Maneuver Area, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.