    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando      

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs       

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts an honor cordon to welcome Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen for a bilateral meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 9, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 16:20
    Photo ID: 7085263
    VIRIN: 220309-D-BN624-0564
    Resolution: 5696x3802
    Size: 18.69 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin Hosts Finland's Minister of Defense [Image 10 of 10], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Secretary of Defense
    Finland
    Lloyd Austin
    SecDefAustin
    Antti Kaikkonen

