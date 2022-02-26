Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARNORTH leadership participates in San Antonio’s Rodeo [Image 7 of 10]

    ARNORTH leadership participates in San Antonio’s Rodeo

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Gianna Sulger 

    U.S. Army North

    A rider competes in the bronco busting competition at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, Feb. 26, 2022. The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is one of the largest events held each year with approximately 1.5 million visitors entering the fairgrounds each year. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gianna Elle Sulger)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 15:05
    Photo ID: 7085189
    VIRIN: 220226-A-VH966-012
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    This work, ARNORTH leadership participates in San Antonio’s Rodeo [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rodeo
    US Army
    Horse Soldiers
    USARNORTH
    San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

