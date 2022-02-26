ARNORTH leadership participates in San Antonio’s Rodeo

U.S. Air Force Airmen repel with flags at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, Feb. 26, 2022. The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is one of the largest events held each year with approximately 1.5 million visitors entering the fairgrounds each year. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gianna Elle Sulger)

