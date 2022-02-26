Riders prepare to compete in the Branco Busting competition at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, Feb. 26, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gianna Elle Sulger)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 15:05
|Photo ID:
|7085184
|VIRIN:
|220226-A-VH966-003
|Resolution:
|4516x3226
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ARNORTH leadership participates in San Antonio’s Rodeo [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
