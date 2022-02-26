ARNORTH leadership participates in San Antonio’s Rodeo

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, center, commanding general of U.S. Army North, Mark Nutsch, right, former U.S. Army Special Forces major, and retired Sgt. 1st Class Will Summers, left, both previously assigned to 5th Special Forces Group attend the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, Feb. 26, 2022. The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is one of the largest events held each year with approximately 1.5 million visitors entering the fairgrounds each year. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gianna Elle Sulger)

