Airmen assigned to the 726th Air Mobility Squadron, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, and the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, unload cargo from a KC-135 Stratotanker at Spangdahlem AB, Germany, Mar 9, 2022. The support and basing of these forces is evidence of the strong commitment to NATO Allies and to a whole, free and peaceful Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 10:25
|Photo ID:
|7084592
|VIRIN:
|220309-F-SS755-0053
|Resolution:
|7945x5332
|Size:
|18.18 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-135 Stratotankers arrive for European Theater support [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
