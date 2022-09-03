KC-135 Stratotankers arrive for European Theater support

Airmen assigned to the 726th Air Mobility Squadron, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, and the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, unload cargo from a KC-135 Stratotanker at Spangdahlem AB, Germany, Mar 9, 2022. The support and basing of these forces is evidence of the strong commitment to NATO Allies and to a whole, free and peaceful Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

