    KC-135 Stratotankers arrive for European Theater support [Image 4 of 4]

    KC-135 Stratotankers arrive for European Theater support

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 726th Air Mobility Squadron, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, and the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, unload cargo from a KC-135 Stratotanker at Spangdahlem AB, Germany, Mar 9, 2022. The support and basing of these forces is evidence of the strong commitment to NATO Allies and to a whole, free and peaceful Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Stratotankers arrive for European Theater support [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    readiness
    Cargo
    726 AMS

