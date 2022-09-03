A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, taxis at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, to augment existing U.S. forces in theater Mar 9, 2022. These are moves designed to respond to the current security environment and reinforce the deterrent and defensive posture on NATO’s eastern flank.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 10:25 Photo ID: 7084590 VIRIN: 220309-F-SS755-0215 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.94 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-135 Stratotankers arrive for European Theater support [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.