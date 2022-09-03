Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Stratotankers arrive for European Theater support [Image 2 of 4]

    KC-135 Stratotankers arrive for European Theater support

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, taxis at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, to augment existing U.S. forces in theater Mar 9, 2022. These are moves designed to respond to the current security environment and reinforce the deterrent and defensive posture on NATO’s eastern flank.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 10:25
    Photo ID: 7084590
    VIRIN: 220309-F-SS755-0215
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Stratotankers arrive for European Theater support [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Cargo
    726th AMS

