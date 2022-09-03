Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Stratotankers arrive for European Theater support [Image 1 of 4]

    KC-135 Stratotankers arrive for European Theater support

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, arrived at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, to augment existing U.S. forces in theater Mar. 9, 2022. U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa are committed to standing side-by-side with NATO allies and partners to ensure the independence and security of Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

