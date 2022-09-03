KC-135 Stratotankers arrive for European Theater support

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, arrived at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, to augment existing U.S. forces in theater Mar. 9, 2022. U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa are committed to standing side-by-side with NATO allies and partners to ensure the independence and security of Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE