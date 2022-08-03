Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    233rd Cyber Operations Squadron Teams with Innovation Hub to Promote Women in Cyber Security [Image 6 of 7]

    233rd Cyber Operations Squadron Teams with Innovation Hub to Promote Women in Cyber Security

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Lt. Col. William Phillips 

    142nd Field Artillery Brigade

    THE ARKANSAS REGIONAL INNOVATION HUB, North Little Rock, Ark. - Members of the 233rd Cyber Operations Squadron, 189th Airlift Wing, teamed up with the Regional Innovation Hub in North Little Rock on March 8 to encourage young women to join STEM focused career fields.

    The team of Arkansas Airmen, led by Capt. T. J. Van Doyle, focused on cyber security as they interacted with local teens from the community.

    (Arkansas National Guard photos by Lt. Col. W. B. Phillips, II/Released)

