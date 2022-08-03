233rd Cyber Operations Squadron Teams with Innovation Hub to Promote Women in Cyber Security

THE ARKANSAS REGIONAL INNOVATION HUB, North Little Rock, Ark. - Members of the 233rd Cyber Operations Squadron, 189th Airlift Wing, teamed up with the Regional Innovation Hub in North Little Rock on March 8 to encourage young women to join STEM focused career fields.



The team of Arkansas Airmen, led by Capt. T. J. Van Doyle, focused on cyber security as they interacted with local teens from the community.



(Arkansas National Guard photos by Lt. Col. W. B. Phillips, II/Released)

