U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class Emily Lyles, from Beardstown, Illinois, removes cable aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, March 7, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 07:29 Photo ID: 7084295 VIRIN: 220307-N-ET093-0061 Resolution: 6197x4136 Size: 832.78 KB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor removes cable [Image 4 of 4], by SN Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.