    Contractor grinds metal [Image 3 of 4]

    Contractor grinds metal

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Seaman Curtis Burdick 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Newport News Shipbuilding contractor Abdul Hudson, from Newark, New Jersey, grinds metal aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, March 7, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 07:29
    Photo ID: 7084294
    VIRIN: 220307-N-ET093-0029
    Resolution: 6353x4240
    Size: 894.18 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    CVN 74
    Grinding
    Contractor
    USS John C. Stennis

