Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Diversity and Inclusion–an Air Force asset [Image 1 of 3]

    Diversity and Inclusion–an Air Force asset

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Civilian and military personnel attend a diversity and inclusion panel during a resilience tactical pause at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 25, 2022. Across the force, diversity in experience, demographics and perspectives are essential to success in an increasingly competitive and dynamic global environment. Airmen must be culturally aware to effectively accomplish various missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 06:00
    Photo ID: 7084189
    VIRIN: 220225-F-EZ689-1061
    Resolution: 6802x4540
    Size: 7.08 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diversity and Inclusion–an Air Force asset [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Diversity and Inclusion–an Air Force asset
    Diversity and Inclusion--A vital Air Force asset
    Diversity and Inclusion--A vital Air Force asset

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Diversity and Inclusion--A vital Air Force asset

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    U.S. Air Force
    39th Air Base Wing
    diversity and inclusion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT