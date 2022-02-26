1st Air Cavalry Brigade arrives in Poland

POWIDZ, Poland – A U.S. Air Force C17 aircraft delivers 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Soldiers, Vehicles and equipment to Powidz, Poland, Feb. 26, 2022.



1st Air Cavalry Brigade, which is in Europe for Atlantic Resolve, moved 20 AH64 Apaches and over 400 personnel to Poland from Greece and Germany in less than 5 days to support the United States’ decision to increase its presence and activities in Poland as part of its strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell)

