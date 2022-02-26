Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade arrives in Poland [Image 18 of 28]

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade arrives in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    POWIDZ, Poland – A U.S. Air Force C17 aircraft delivers 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Soldiers, Vehicles and equipment to Powidz, Poland, Feb. 26, 2022.

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, which is in Europe for Atlantic Resolve, moved 20 AH64 Apaches and over 400 personnel to Poland from Greece and Germany in less than 5 days to support the United States’ decision to increase its presence and activities in Poland as part of its strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell)

