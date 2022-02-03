Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Public Works employees recognized for life-saving measures [Image 1 of 4]

    Public Works employees recognized for life-saving measures

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Kayla Overton 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    Garrison Commander Col. Dan Misigoy and Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Oliver recognized eight garrison employees for life-saving measures, March 2.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 22:22
    Photo ID: 7083923
    VIRIN: 220302-A-WK601-981
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.66 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public Works employees recognized for life-saving measures [Image 4 of 4], by Kayla Overton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Public Works employees recognized for life-saving measures
    Public Works employees recognized for life-saving measures
    Public Works employees recognized for life-saving measures
    Public Works employees recognized for life-saving measures

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Public Works employees recognized for life-saving measures

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Hawaii
    USAG HI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT