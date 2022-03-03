INDIAN OCEAN (March 3, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) comes alongside the Deepak-class fleet tanker INS Shakti (A57) for a replenishment-at-sea during Exercise Milan 2022. Exercise Milan 2022 is a biennial Indian Navy-hosted multilateral exercise that the U.S. is participating in for the first time. This year’s exercise is focused on enhancing professional interaction between professional navies and gaining experience in multilateral large force operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

