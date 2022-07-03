Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBPHH Water Distribution Center [Image 2 of 2]

    JBPHH Water Distribution Center

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    220307-N-ML137-1031 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (March 7, 2022) Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Zachary Shackelfold, assigned to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, and Private First Class Darryl Reed, assigned to the 84th Engineer Battalion, 523rd Engineering Support Company, load cases water into a car in support of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s (JBPHH) residents. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

