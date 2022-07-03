JBPHH Water Distribution Center

220307-N-ML137-1019 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (March 7, 2022) Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Zachery Shackelfold, assigned to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, arranges cases of water at a water distribution center servicing Joint Base Pearl Harbor-HIckam residents. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer

