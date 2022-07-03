Danish Strait Transit

220307-N-SP805-7383 DANISH STRAIT (March 7, 2022) Cmdr. Greg Page, commanding officer, and Lt. Thomas Muldoon, officer of the deck, consult with the pilot while transiting the Danish Strait aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), March 7. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Kathleen Barrios)

