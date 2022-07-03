Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Danish Strait Transit

    N/A, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    220307-N-SP805-7375 DANISH STRAIT (March 7, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Joseph Harris mans the Mark 38 25mm Remote Control Console while transiting the Danish Strait aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), March 7. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Kathleen Barrios)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Danish Strait Transit, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

