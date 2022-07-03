Danish Strait Transit

220307-N-SP805-7375 DANISH STRAIT (March 7, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Joseph Harris mans the Mark 38 25mm Remote Control Console while transiting the Danish Strait aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), March 7. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Kathleen Barrios)

