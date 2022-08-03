Stickers for the Women’s Initiative at Cannon Air Force Base are displayed at the 2022 Women’s Air & Space Power Symposium, Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 8, 2022. The event had a variety of key speakers, including the Honorable Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force, Gen. Mark D. Kelly, Air Combat Command commander, and Lt. Gen. Jim Slife, Air Force Special Operations Command commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vernon R. Walter III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 18:09 Photo ID: 7083730 VIRIN: 220308-F-LD788-180 Resolution: 5839x3203 Size: 18.03 MB Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's Air & Space Power Symposium 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Vernon Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.