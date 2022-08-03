Stickers for the Women’s Initiative at Cannon Air Force Base are displayed at the 2022 Women’s Air & Space Power Symposium, Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 8, 2022. The event had a variety of key speakers, including the Honorable Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force, Gen. Mark D. Kelly, Air Combat Command commander, and Lt. Gen. Jim Slife, Air Force Special Operations Command commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vernon R. Walter III)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 18:09
|Photo ID:
|7083730
|VIRIN:
|220308-F-LD788-180
|Resolution:
|5839x3203
|Size:
|18.03 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's Air & Space Power Symposium 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Vernon Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT