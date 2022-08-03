Panel members at the 2022 Women’s Air & Space Power Symposium answer questions for participants at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 8, 2022. The event was held online to provide a wide range of attendees and speakers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vernon R. Walter III)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 18:09
|Photo ID:
|7083728
|VIRIN:
|220308-F-LD788-104
|Resolution:
|5698x3804
|Size:
|12.51 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
