    Women's Air & Space Power Symposium 2022 [Image 2 of 5]

    Women's Air &amp; Space Power Symposium 2022

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Vernon Walter 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Panel members at the 2022 Women’s Air & Space Power Symposium answer questions for participants at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 8, 2022. The event was held online to provide a wide range of attendees and speakers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vernon R. Walter III)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 18:09
    Photo ID: 7083728
    VIRIN: 220308-F-LD788-104
    Resolution: 5698x3804
    Size: 12.51 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Air & Space Power Symposium 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Vernon Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cannon
    Symposium
    Cannon Air Force Base
    International Women's Day
    Air Force
    27 SOW

