Maj. Gen. Todd Royar, commander of U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, gives opening remarks at AMCOM 101 for Missiles March 1 at Bob Jones Auditorium on Redstone Arsenal, Ala. The two-day forum, which has been virtual since the onset of the pandemic, is hosted annually and is an opportunity for players across the missile defense enterprise to share information.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 18:00
|Photo ID:
|7083726
|VIRIN:
|220301-A-DS107-062
|Resolution:
|2776x4179
|Size:
|596.17 KB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMCOM 101 for Missiles focuses on sustainment implications, readiness reporting, by Lisa Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
