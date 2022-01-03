AMCOM 101 for Missiles focuses on sustainment implications, readiness reporting

Maj. Gen. Todd Royar, commander of U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, gives opening remarks at AMCOM 101 for Missiles March 1 at Bob Jones Auditorium on Redstone Arsenal, Ala. The two-day forum, which has been virtual since the onset of the pandemic, is hosted annually and is an opportunity for players across the missile defense enterprise to share information.

