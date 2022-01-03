Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMCOM 101 for Missiles focuses on sustainment implications, readiness reporting

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Lisa Hunter 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Maj. Gen. Todd Royar, commander of U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, gives opening remarks at AMCOM 101 for Missiles March 1 at Bob Jones Auditorium on Redstone Arsenal, Ala. The two-day forum, which has been virtual since the onset of the pandemic, is hosted annually and is an opportunity for players across the missile defense enterprise to share information.

