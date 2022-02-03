Fuel Testing During Replenishment At Sea

220302-N-SP805-7228 NORTH SEA (March 2, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Third Class Petty Officer Alexander Kuczynski conducts a clear and bright test on fuel oil received during a replenishment-at-sea on Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), March 2. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j. g. Kathleen Barrios)

