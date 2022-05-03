Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37 TRW Invitational Drill Down 2022 [Image 19 of 22]

    37 TRW Invitational Drill Down 2022

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- Competitive drill teams from AETC tech schools traveled here for the March 5, 2022 37TRW Invitational Drill Down. The competition showcased the precision and teamwork of the most lethal and ready Air Force in the world. The 81st TRW at Keesler AFB, MS took home first place. (US Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 17:22
    Photo ID: 7083686
    VIRIN: 220305-F-PY937-058
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 696.06 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 37 TRW Invitational Drill Down 2022 [Image 22 of 22], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    honor guard
    drill team
    MWD
    competition
    AETC
    37TRW
    59MDW
    17TRW
    81TRW

