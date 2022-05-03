37 TRW Invitational Drill Down 2022

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- Competitive drill teams from AETC tech schools traveled here for the March 5, 2022 37TRW Invitational Drill Down. The competition showcased the precision and teamwork of the most lethal and ready Air Force in the world. The 81st TRW at Keesler AFB, MS took home first place. (US Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

